Lockdown Extended in Kolkata: Full list of activities permitted in Kolkata from Monday, 4 May 2020

West Bengal has seen 963 confirmed cases till now, of which the highest number of infections have come from the capital city Kolkata. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 184 people have tested positive in Kolkata.

As of 3 May, new areas in Salt Lake, Rajarhat and a neighbourhood close to the Kolkata airport too have been turned into containment zones in the city. Parts of IB Block and HC Block in Salt Lake have been sealed after two residents of Mizoram House and a resident of the police housing estate were hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms.

Kolkata is followed by Howrah in the number of COVID-19 positive cases registered. Both Kolkata and Howrah, along with 8 other districts, have been placed in the red zone by the Centre.

Here are the activities allowed in the city from 4 May, 2020

1. Individuals and vehicles can move about but only for permitted activities.

2. A four wheeler vehicle can carry only two passengers besides the driver; one cannot ride pillion on a two wheeler.

3. All industrial and construction activities are permitted in rural areas.

4. For urban regions, the following establishments can be opened: Special economic zones, export oriented units, industrial estates and industrial townships with access control; Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries; Production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Manufacturing of IT hardware; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and, Manufacturing units of packaging material

5. For the urban regions, the following construction establishments can be opened: In situ construction, where workers are available on the sites, and construction of renewable energy projects

6. Shops selling essential goods in markets are permitted. All standalone shops (essential or non-essential) can be opened in urban areas.

7. For rural regions, all shops, except those in malls can be opened

8. Online shopping will remain limited to only essential goods

9. Private offices can function with 33 per cent strength in the office quarters and the rest working from home

10. All government offices will function with officers of the Deputy Secretary level and above to the extent of 100 per cent strength. Remaining staff can attend up to 33 per cent, based on the requirement.

According to the MHA order dated May 1, 2020, lockdown was extended for two weeks after 3 May with new guidelines under place. A total of 130 districts were placed in the red zone, 284 in orange and 319 in the green zone.

The guidelines specified that keeping in view the number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases and extent of testing will determine which district is to be a hotspot or a red zone.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 16:00:53 IST

