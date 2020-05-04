Lockdown Extended in Hyderabad: Full list of activities permitted in Hyderabad from Monday, 4 May 2020

Coronavirus has infected over 1,000 people in Telangana and killed over 25 people, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of the total cases in state, over 470 cases have been reported in Hyderabad, reported Livemint.

Hyderabad falls in red zone in Telangana along with five other districts of the state - Suryapet, Rangareddy, Medchal/ Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Warangal.

In view of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Narendra Modi government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 17. The second phase of the lockdown ended on May 3.

However, the Centre has decided to ease many restrictions to bring the economy on track.

Here is the list of activities that are allowed in Hyderabad: Red Zones (activities allowed with restrictions - outside containment zone)

1. Industrial establishment in Special Economic Zones/ industrial estates/townships with access control are allowed to operate.

2. Production units requiring continuous process and their supply chain, jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing will resume operations.

3. Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries have been allowed to start operations.

4. Up to 33 per cent staff allowed in private offices, rest will work from home.

5. All government offices with 100 per cent strength from levels of deputy secretary and above, remaining to attend up to 33 per cent.

6. The Centre has said defence and security services, health and family welfare, police, home guards, fire and emergency services and such other important services would function without restrictions.

7. Four-wheelers can have maximum two passengers besides driver and pillion rider not allowed for two-wheelers.

8. All construction activities in urban areas prohibited, except: a) in situ construction, and b) construction of renewable energy projects.

9. Shops selling essential goods will remain open, but malls are not allowed to resume operations.

10. All shops selling non-essential goods to remain closed in malls, market complexes and markets in urban areas.

11. All stand-alone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes will offer services in urban areas for essential and non-essential goods.

12. All shops in rural areas (other than mills) can be opened for essential and non-essential goods. E-commerce platforms will deliver only essential goods.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020

