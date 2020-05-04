Lockdown Extended in Delhi: Full list of activities permitted in Delhi from Monday, 4 May 2020
The coronavirus lockdown has been extended by two more weeks from 4 May. The announcement was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with a new set of guidelines on what is allowed and what is not based on the red, orange and green zone classification.
The metropolises of Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru are among those cities which have been designated as red zones, based on the number of active coronavirus cases, the doubling rate and the level of testing and surveillance
At present, there are 733 zones, which include 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that it is time to re-open Delhi and people will have to be ready to live with the coronavirus.
Here's what is permissible in Delhi
While activities within containment zones of the hotspots will be strictly monitored, the activities permissible with restrictions include
- Movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for essential activities. Private cars can ply with two passengers besides driver. Pillion riding is not allowed for two wheelers.
- Industrial establishments in urban areas will be prohibited except in special economic zones, industrial estates and townships with access control. Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries can function.
- Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing and manufacturing units of packaging material are permitted.
- Constructions where workers are available on site and construction for renewable energy projects are allowed too.
- E-commerce activities for essential goods can carry on, while private offices can operate with only 33 per cent strength.
- Government offices shall function with 100 per cent strength for officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and higher. For rest of the staff 33 per cent attendance as per requirement.
- Defence and Security Services, Health and Family Welfare, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster management and related services, Municipal services will function without restrictions.
- Standalone shops in neighbourhoods are to remain open without distinction of essential and non-essential items. Malls, market complexes and markets will however remain closed.
The Delhi government has also allowed stand-alone liquor shops with L6 and L8 licences to remain open from Monday. Stand-alone shops selling tobacco products too have been allowed to reopen from 9am to 6.30pm, reported Hindustan Times.
L6 licence is for retail vends of Indian liquor/beer, given to selected undertakings of the Delhi government, while L8 licences are for retail vends selling country liquor.
Updated Date: May 04, 2020 14:44:56 IST
