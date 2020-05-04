Lockdown Extended in Chennai: Full list of activities permitted in Chennai from Monday, 4 May 2020
Tamil Nadu has been one of the hardest-hit states by coronavirus. It has reported over 3,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 25 coronavirus deaths, reports the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Out of the total cases, Chennai alone has over 1,400 cases of coronavirus. Tamil Nadu took 36 days to cross 1,000 cases, 16 days to get to 2,000 cases and five days to reach 3,000 cases. Chennai, the state’s capital, falls in the red zone.
However, some restrictions have been eased even in red zones to bring back semblance of normalcy.
Red Zones (activities allowed with restrictions - outside containment zone)
1. Private offices can operate with up to 33 per cent strength with the remaining persons working from home. Moreover, standalone shops in urban areas, for both essential and non-essential goods have been allowed. However, malls, markets and market complexes are to remain closed.
2. Industrial establishments in urban areas, like Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control have been permitted.
3. Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of 3 persons, including the driver, in case of four-wheelers and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.
4. All construction activities in urban areas prohibited, except: a) in situ construction, and b) construction of renewable energy projects.
5. Construction sites which already have workers available will be allowed to function, while construction of renewable energy projects too has been permitted.
6. E-commerce activities will be permitted to function to deliver essential goods.
7. All Government offices shall function with the officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above with 100 per cent strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 33 per cent as per requirement.
Updated Date: May 04, 2020 16:16:54 IST
