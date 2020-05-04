Lockdown Extended in Bhubaneswar: Full list of activities permitted in Bhubaneswar from Monday, 4 May 2020

Odisha has three districts – Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore — under the red zone. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Khordha district has been put in the red zone. However, the rest of the areas in the district fall under the orange zone, said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra in a report by The New Indian Express.

Bhubaneswar city has reported 47 positive cases, just behind Jajpur district.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated 1 May, 2020, the lockdown was extended for two weeks from 4 May. However, the lockdown, which will continue till 17 May sees some relaxations have been given nationwide.

Here are the activities allowed in Bhubaneswar from May 4 (Monday) onwards:

1. Thirty three percent of the employees’ strength can work in the office quarters for private offices.

2. In case of government offices, officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above will work from the office to the extent of 100 per cent. The remaining staff can attend only if required but up to 33 per cent strength.

3. Individuals and vehicles have been allowed but only for permitted activities. A four wheeler can carry maximum two passengers apart from the driver; two wheelers cannot take a pillion rider.

4. For urban regions, manufacturing of IT hardware; manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries; manufacturing units of packaging material; special economic zones, export oriented units, industrial estates and industrial townships with access control; jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and, production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain have been allowed to function.

5. All industrial activities are permitted in the rural areas.

6. In the urban regions, construction of renewable energy projects and in situ construction is permitted. All construction activities have been allowed in the rural areas

7. The shops located in urban areas markets can conduct business only if they sell essential goods; all standalone shops (essential or non-essential), will be allowed to open.

8. Online shopping will remain limited to essential goods only.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 17:49:06 IST

