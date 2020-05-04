Lockdown Extended in Bengaluru: Full list of activities permitted in Bengaluru from Monday, 4 May 2020

Bengaluru, the information technology (IT) hub of India, has entered the third phase of lockdown along with the rest of the country. The lockdown came into effect from 4 May and will be in place for the next two weeks.

The capital of Karnataka has reported 149 confirmed cases of COVID-19 till now. It has 72 active cases, while 72 patients have recovered from the deadly virus.

Bengaluru Rural had six confirmed cases of COVID-19 and all have recovered.

Karnataka, meanwhile, has so far reported a total of 614 COVID-19 cases and 25 people have died of the virus.

Announcing the lockdown 3.0, the central government has classified all districts in three zones - red, orange, and green based on the number of COVID-19 cases. Red zones are identified on the most number of active COVID-19 cases and the doubling rate of confirmed cases.

Districts with zero confirmed cases till date or districts with no coronavirus positive cases in the last 21 days are called Green zones.

Districts, where the pandemic appear to have been reined in, will fall under Orange zones.

According to a report by The Hindu, the Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) has categorised 22 wards under the red zone. The remaining 176 wards will fall under orange and green zones.

The wards under red zones include Deepanjali Nagar, Hagaduru, Byrasandra, Radhakrishna Temple, MarutiSeva Nagar, RamaswamyPalya, Padarayanpura, Pullkeshi Nagar, Jagjivanram Nagar, Vasanth Nagar, ChalavadiPalya, Sudhama Nagar, K.R. Markey, Hosahalli, R.R. Nagar, Hampi Nagar, Bilekahalli, Bapuji Nagar, Hongasandra, Yeshwantpur, Shakhambari Nagar, Karisandra.

If you are residing in any of the districts which are under the red zone in Bengaluru then these are are the things that are permitted in your city for the next two week:

1) Individuals and vehicles are allowed to move only for permitted activities.

Private four-wheeler vehicles will have a maximum of two passengers and the driver. No pillion riders will be allowed for two-wheelers.

2) Private offices can operate with a maximum of up to 33 per cent workforce as per requirement. The remaining staff can work from home.

3) Only those shops selling essential goods in markets and market complexes are permitted in urban areas. All standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops and shops in residential complexes can continue to operate.

As for rural areas, shops, barring those in malls, are allowed to remain open and sell both essential and non-essential items. People in all these areas must maintain social distancing.

4) In urban areas, only Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships are allowed to operate with access control. In rural areas, all industrial activities are permitted.

5) E-commerce companies are only allowed to deliver essential goods during the time of lockdown.

6) All government offices are allowed to function with officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above to the extent of 100 per cent strength

7) Defence and Security services, Health and Family Welfare, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency services, Disaster management and related services are allowed to function.

8) Construction activities are allowed in rural areas.

Apart from these, all health services (including AYUSH), financial institutions such as banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies can operate.

Public utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open in areas under the red zone. Also, courier and postal services will be functional.

Activities allowed in orange zones:

Inter-district and intra-district buses can ply in these zones.

Taxis and cab aggregators with two passengers and a driver are allowed.

Inter-district movement of individual and vehicles, only for permitted actives are allowed with four-wheeler vehicles having a maximum of two passengers apart from the driver.

Activities allowed in green zones

Buses can ply in green zones with up to 50 percent seating capacity. Also, bus depots can operate with up to 50 percent capacity.

All the permitted activities of red zones are also allowed in both orange and green zones

