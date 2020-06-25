Lockdown blues? Dark chocolate, yoghurt, fatty fish among foods that can uplift your mood during COVID-19 pandemic
We often talk about guilty pleasure foods and use the phrase 'eating our feelings away' when talking about indulging in food that makes us feel better -- but it’s almost always used to describe unhealthy food items.
Does what you eat really have anything to do with your mood though? Yes, it does, but not in the way we often think. You might believe the right diet is essential just for the sake of your waistline and overall physical health, but the right food is vital for your mental health too. In fact, where your mood is concerned, certain (healthy) foods are often considered to be more beneficial than others. Given the rise in mental health issues due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, getting a clear idea about which foods can help the most at this time is necessary.
The link between food and mood
A study published in the journal Antioxidants in 2019 reveals that there’s a clear link between dietary patterns, specific foods, nutrients such as antioxidants, and depressive disorders. While healthy eating patterns like the Mediterranean diet are linked with reduced risk of depression, high-fat diets that include sugar-sweetened beverages and foods are associated with a greater incidence of mood disorders.
This is primarily because what you eat directly affects cognitive abilities, memory function and emotions via neurotransmitters. The interactions between different foods and neurotransmitters are of great importance here, and therefore the consumption of foods which activate positive emotions or nerve impulses must be included in your diet.
It’s very important to remember, however, that consuming a few foods just when you’re feeling low isn’t going to help. You must include the following foods in your regular diet to avoid mood disorders and depression in the long run.
1. Fruits and berries
Whether you eat loads of oranges, bananas, strawberries, blueberries or a humble apple every day, you’re increasing your intake of dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The consumption of fruits and berries of all kinds are known to reduce oxidative stress, inflammation and mood disorders as well.
2. Fermented foods
Yoghurt, kimchi and other fermented foods can work wonders on your digestion as well as your mood if recent research is anything to go by. According to a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology in 2014, the microbial action performed by fermented foods can improve brain function and alleviate symptoms of mood disorders by magnifying anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activities in the body.
3. Dark chocolate
A study in Nutrition Reviews in 2013 reveals that cacao — the source of all chocolate — has high concentrations of antioxidants like polyphenols and flavanols. This study is among the many that suggest eating dark chocolate improves cognitive function and mood. Now, before you go hoard all types of chocolate, remember that moderation is important and the darker the chocolate the better it is for your mood.
4. Fatty fish
What do the diets that are most effective against depression, including the Mediterranean and Japanese diets, have in common? Fish, of course. Salmon, tuna, herring, anchovies and swordfish are just a few varieties which are packed with vitamins, minerals and especially omega-3 fatty acids. These fish are known to improve brain function and reduce oxidative stress as well as cell damage.
5. Whole grains
Dipping into a bowl of barley, quinoa, rice or millets every day can not only improve your digestion and help you lose weight but also boosts your mood. This is because high-fibre foods like whole grains help regulate neurotransmitters while also packing quite a punch with their high vitamin, mineral and phytochemical content.
For more information, read our article on Depression: Symptoms, causes, treatment and prevention.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 13:15:41 IST
Tags : Antioxidants, Dark Chocolate, Dietary Fibre, Fatty Fish, Health, Healthcare, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Vitamins
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Trending
-
Lockdown blues? Dark chocolate, yoghurt, fatty fish among foods that can uplift your mood during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Gut microbes are connected to brain diseases; probiotic foods, high fibre, low sugar diet key in keeping your stomach healthy
-
Metformin, an oral anti-diabetic drug, may reduce mortality in women infected by COVID-19, claims study
-
Cow milk protein allergy is different from lactose intolerance: Here's how to differentiate between the two
-
Caution fatigue during COVID-19: Here's why one may feel it and how they can get better of the stress with a few steps
-
Wearing a face mask for too long can lead to skin breakout: Here's what one can do to avoid 'maskne'
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 immunity: Studies show antibodies against novel coronavirus may last only for two-six months
-
57 girls, 5 of whom are pregnant, in state-run children's shelter home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district test positive for COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Mumbai surge to 66,507 as city reports 1,242 new infections; toll rises to 3,669 with 41 deaths
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Beijing raises COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III; Puducherry govt restricts entry from Chennai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,414 new COVID-19 patients recorded in Delhi today; Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents as cases rise
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Satyendar Jain's health improving but fever remains, says Delhi govt; global COVID-19 toll crosses 4.5 lakh