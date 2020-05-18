Lockdown 4.0 guidelines in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal says autos, buses, cabs allowed with conditions, shops to open on odd-even basis

The country has entered into the fourth phase of the coronavirus lockdown from 18 May. The Central government has given considerable flexibility to the states in deciding red, green, and orange zones for the lockdown 4.0 that will be effective till 31 May. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid out the guidelines for the national capital.

“We used lockdown period to make arrangements to deal with COVID-19. We have to slowly move towards opening the economy,” Kejriwal said.

What is allowed in Delhi during lockdown 4.0

• Taxis and cabs will be allowed but only two passengers apart from the driver are permitted at a time.

• Auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws will be allowed to ply but with only 1 passenger each.

• Buses are allowed to run with not more than 20 passengers.

“Passengers will be screened before he or she boards the bus. The transport department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all the bus-stops as well as inside the bus,” the Delhi chief minister said.

• Private offices in Delhi have got the nod to operate at full strength, but Kejriwal has said that they should try to ensure that most of the staff work from home.

• Markets are allowed to open shops on odd-even basis.

• Sports complexes and stadiums can open for athletes but without spectators.

• Restaurants can operate for home-delivery. They are, however, not permitted to open for dining.

• Construction activities can start by involving labourers who are presently in Delhi.

• Markets are allowed to open with staggered timings.

• Two-wheelers can now ply but pillion riding isn’t allowed. Four-wheelers with only two passengers are permitted on Delhi streets.

• Not more than 50 people are allowed in marriage functions. A maximum of 20 people can attend funerals.

What is not allowed in Delhi during lockdown 4.0

• Barber shops, spas and salons will remain closed during the lockdown.

• No one will be allowed to step out between 7 pm to 7 am. People can step out only for essential services.

• Cab aggregators cannot provide carpooling or car-sharing services during this time

• Delhi Metro, schools, colleges, shopping malls and swimming pools will remain closed.

• No religious gatherings are permitted till 31 May.

• No activity will be allowed in containment zones in Delhi.

Kejriwal has been saying that the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown that has been in place since 25 March and has been extended subsequently has resulted in revenue loss for the national capital.

Delhi has so far reported 160 deaths due to COVID-19. More than 10,000 people have tested positive for the virus.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 21:25:04 IST

