LIVE Updates from COVID-19 conference: Leading international health experts to discuss key learnings starting 8.30 pm tonight

LIVE Updates from COVID-19 conference: Experts will be sharing learnings and consensus on key aspects of the pandemic and its impact on human health.

It brings in experts from medicine, health policy, academia, public health and psychology under one roof to discuss how the coronavirus pandemic has affected health. It will also conclude with a discussion on how best to avoid future pandemics from creating the level of devastation, and overwhelming health systems in nearly every country, the way the ongoing pandemic has.

The conference hosted by the Royal Society of Medicine today is one of the first international health dialogues open to the public.

We're pretty happy to see some Indian representation at the conference today, from Professor K Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India.

He'll be joined by some of leading experts in global medicine:

The Royal Society of Medicine will be bringing together a group of thought leaders from around the world to share learnings and consensus on some key aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on human health.

The webinar begins at 8.30 pm IST, and is being streamed via the Royal Society's official website for registered viewers.

Leading health experts, as per the event website, will be part of discussions on the coronavirus pandemic, under four key areas:

Respiratory effects: critical care and ventilation

Cardiovascular complications and the role of thrombosis

Impacts on the brain and the nervous systems

Looking forward: research, vaccines and future management strategies

Experts will share the most effective ways to treat COVID-19 based on research and experience from around the world, and how the pandemic has affected the physical and mental health of patients. Also on the agenda is advice to improve treatment plans and strategies to lessen the impact of pandemics in future outbreaks.