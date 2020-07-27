LIVE Updates from COVID-19 conference: India's focus on telemedicine amid pandemic could be lasting positive addition to Indian healthcare post-pandemic

The first session is now underway, with experts discussing respiratory effects, critical care and ventilator use in patients. The session is moderated by Dr Charles Powell. Speaking will be Professor Anita Simonds, Dr Richard Oeckler, Dr Eva Polverino.

A lot of these pre-surge measures in New York involved in increasing capacity and training in COVID-19-specific diagnosis and treatment. A lot of medical equipment including ventilators, ICU facilities, PPE, and increasing the number of beds were some of the first measures put in place.

In Barcelona, where there's a mild second wave currently underway, one of the key challenges to preventing new cases is adequate physical distancing. This is a similar situation that many countries are in right now, with the opening up of lockdown restrictions, and the younger section of society feeling open to moving around in public spaces.

"Progress is so much faster when national interests are set aside, and commercial interests are shelved for the greater good," Dr Kantor adds.

Whether we stand in the abyss or move to our mutual future depends on how we collaborate and coordinate our efforts, he says. COVID-19 has aggravated some already worrying problems, including and especially racism and other forms of discrimination.

The focus on telemedicine during the pandemic could be a positive change that could stick with the Indian health system even after the pandemic isn't in play, Professor Srinath says.

We'll be sure to send you time stamps at the end of our liveblog to the recording, so you can tune in and catch up on the findings from the sections on thrombosis if it's important to you.

Sorry everyone, we're pretty adept with basic biology and medicine but the next section on thrombosis is going right over our heads :(

Meanwhile, here's a look at a summary screenshot from the thrombosis section.

We know the infection begins 4-5 days before the onset of symptoms. If we know in advance who is more at risk, the symptoms of thrombosis (blood clotting disorder) can be better controlled using early-intervention and medicines like anti-coagulants or heparin.

When we were under a stay-at-home situation at the start of the pandemic, there were a lot fewer patients presenting symptoms, and sooner. Now, the cases are on the rise, but the trend we're seeing is that the symptoms are also presenting themselves later in the infection process than before. This makes it a little more risky for hospital staff, and requires ER staff need to be vigilant, and better equipped with protective gear, says Dr Andrew Russman.

We're always innovating when it comes to addressing COVID-19 treatment. Daily meetings to discuss symptoms, the latest medical research to treat these symptoms, and bringing in international expertise and consultations have all been very useful in maintaining good quality healthcare considering the fast-evolving state of COVID-19 and medical research, Dr Russman concludes.

