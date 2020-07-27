LIVE Updates from COVID-19 conference: Barcelona, many other countries seeing a mild second wave after lockdown eased, stringent physical distancing not followed

The first session is now underway, with experts discussing respiratory effects, critical care and ventilator use in patients. The session is moderated by Dr Charles Powell. Speaking will be Professor Anita Simonds, Dr Richard Oeckler, Dr Eva Polverino.

A lot of these pre-surge measures in New York involved in increasing capacity and training in COVID-19-specific diagnosis and treatment. A lot of medical equipment including ventilators, ICU facilities, PPE, and increasing the number of beds were some of the first measures put in place.

In Barcelona, where there's a mild second wave currently underway, one of the key challenges to preventing new cases is adequate physical distancing. This is a similar situation that many countries are in right now, with the opening up of lockdown restrictions, and the younger section of society feeling open to moving around in public spaces.

The pandemic began with a surge in cases in Wuhan, China. In a Feb 2020 dialogue with physicians in Wuhan, health experts were given key information that pointed to steroids being a useful therapy to treat COVID-19.

The symptoms, especially ones that concerned the lungs, were different in COVID-19 that previous similar infections like acute respiratory syndrome (ARS).

Experts are now sharing some key pre-surge measures that were put in place in New York, Barcelona and Minnesota took before cases began to climb steeply.

In small US cities like Rochestor, around 30% of the COVID-10 cases were affecting non-white Caucasians, which pointed to some sociological factors or specific biological factors rooted in race-specific differences fairly early on.

In the UK, early collaboration from medical personnel across disciples – pulmonologists, cardiologists, anaesthesiologist and seniors physicians among others – helped bring different perspectives on the same issue, which helped prepare hospitals under the NHS to prepare for the unfolding pandemic.

