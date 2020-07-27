In Barcelona, where there's a mild second wave currently underway, one of the key challenges to preventing new cases is adequate physical distancing. This is a similar situation that many countries are in right now, with the opening up of lockdown restrictions, and the younger section of society feeling open to moving around in public spaces.
LIVE Updates from COVID-19 conference: Barcelona, many other countries seeing a mild second wave after lockdown eased, stringent physical distancing not followed
LIVE Updates from COVID-19 conference: Barcelona, many other countries seeing a mild second wave after lockdown eased, stringent physical distancing not followed
Highlights
In Barcelona, where there's a mild second wave currently underway, one of the key challenges to preventing new cases is adequate physical distancing. This is a similar situation that many countries are in right now, with the opening up of lockdown restrictions, and the younger section of society feeling open to moving around in public spaces.
A lot of these pre-surge measures in New York involved in increasing capacity and training in COVID-19-specific diagnosis and treatment. A lot of medical equipment including ventilators, ICU facilities, PPE, and increasing the number of beds were some of the first measures put in place.
The first session is now underway, with experts discussing respiratory effects, critical care and ventilator use in patients. The session is moderated by Dr Charles Powell. Speaking will be Professor Anita Simonds, Dr Richard Oeckler, Dr Eva Polverino.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
In the UK, early collaboration from medical personnel across disciples – pulmonologists, cardiologists, anaesthesiologist and seniors physicians among others – helped bring different perspectives on the same issue, which helped prepare hospitals under the NHS to prepare for the unfolding pandemic.
A lot of these pre-surge measures in New York involved in increasing capacity and training in COVID-19-specific diagnosis and treatment. A lot of medical equipment including ventilators, ICU facilities, PPE, and increasing the number of beds were some of the first measures put in place.
If you haven't registered yet, there's only a few minutes before the webinar begins. Head here to register and watch along.
He'll be joined by some of leading experts in global medicine:
- Rt Hon Professor Lord Kakkar, Professor of Surgery at University College London
- Professor Anita Simonds, Consultant in Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at NHS Foundation Trust
- Dr Charles Powell, Janice and Coleman Rabin Professor of Medicine Systems and Chief, Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System
- Dr Eva Polverino, Pulmonologist and Senior Investigator in respiratory infections at Vall d'Hebron Hospital, Barcelona; Chair for the Respiratory Infections Assembly at the European Respiratory Society
- Dr Richard Oeckler, Director, Medical Intensive Care Unit; Medical Director, Post-Intensive Care Syndrome Clinic; Consultant, Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Mayo Clinic
- Professor Barbara Casadei, President of the European Society of Cardiology and British Heart Foundation; Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at University of Oxford, John Radcliffe Hospital
- Professor Samuel Goldhaber, Associate Chief and Clinical Director of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine; Head, Vascular Medicine Section; Director, Thrombosis Research Group; Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School
- Dr Hadi Manji, Consultant Neurologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer at National Hospital for Neurology, London
- Dr Andrew Russman, Head, Stroke Program; Medical Director, Comprehensive Stroke Center at Cleveland Clinic
- Professor Emily A Holmes, Distinguished Professor, Department of Psychology, Uppsala University and Karolinska Institutet, Sweden
- Dr Andrew Badley, HH Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Professor of Infectious Diseases and Enterprise Chair, Department of Molecular Medicine, Director, HIV Immunology Lab and Chair, Mayo Clinic SARS-CoV2/ COVID-19 Research Task Force, Mayo Clinic, Rochester
- Dr Monica Musenero, Assistant Commissioner, Epidemiology and Surveillance at Ministry of Health, Uganda
- Professor Robin Shattock, Professor of Mucosal Infection and Immunity, Imperial College London
- Professor Sian Griffiths, Emeritus Professor at CUHK; Advisory Member of the Board of Public Health England; Chair, Global Health Committee; Visiting Professor, Imperial College London
- Professor Sir Simon Wessely, Royal Society of Medicine President; Professor of Psychological Medicine, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience, King’s College London; Consultant Psychiatrist, King’s College Hospital and the Maudsley Hospital
- Professor Roger Kirby, Royal Society of Medicine President-Elect and Trustee
The Royal Society of Medicine will be bringing together a group of thought leaders from around the world to share learnings and consensus on some key aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on human health.
The webinar began at 8.30 pm IST, and is being streamed via the Royal Society's official website for registered viewers.
Leading health experts, as per the event website, will be part of discussions on the coronavirus pandemic, under four key areas:
- Respiratory effects: critical care and ventilation
- Cardiovascular complications and the role of thrombosis
- Impacts on the brain and the nervous systems
- Looking forward: research, vaccines and future management strategies
Experts will share the most effective ways to treat COVID-19 based on research and experience from around the world, and how the pandemic has affected the physical and mental health of patients. Also on the agenda is advice to improve treatment plans and strategies to lessen the impact of pandemics in future outbreaks.
also read
Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter says surviving relegation ensures financial relief for club
Brighton’s top-flight status was confirmed after a 0-0 home draw with Newcastle United on Monday sent them seven points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa, who have two games to play.
Centre warns against use of N95 masks with valves, says they are 'detrimental' in preventing COVID-19
The Centre has written to all states and Union Territories saying that it has observed that there is "inappropriate use" of N-95 masks, particularly those with the valved respirator
BWF places four-term limit on President's position, approves 'geographical and gender representation' in its Council
During its virtual AGM staged in Copenhagen on Saturday, the BWF membership approved changes to the constitution ensuring "at least 30 percent of each gender on Council and among the representatives from each continental region."