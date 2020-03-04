Leg workout Part 3: 4 simple exercises for toned hamstrings and calves

If you’ve ever seen a cyclist or a runner after a race, you may have noticed their impressive calves and hamstrings. Training your entire legs on one day is one story but training all the muscles separately is a different one that can have impressive outcomes.

The hamstring muscles are the muscles behind your thighs. These muscles help in flexion and extension of the trunk and the hips. The hamstring muscle also allows the knee joint to rotate and flex. The calf muscles are situated just below the knee, towards the back. Calf muscles help you stand on your toes, jump and even walk.

We’ve collated some of the best exercises for your hamstring and calf muscles to beef-up your legs.

1. Single-leg deadlift

You may already know the benefits of deadlifts but the single-leg deadlift is something that can train your legs further and with higher intensity, promoting greater coordination between the muscles in your legs and lower back.

Equipment required: A kettlebell

Intensity: Intermediate

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15-10 reps each

How to do it:

Stand straight with feet hip-width apart.

Grab a kettlebell or dumbbell in both hands and hold it in front of your thighs with palms facing you.

Keep the back straight, lean forward and lift the left leg straight up behind you in full stretch.

Keep your right knee slightly bent. Keep your arms parallel to your right leg throughout the movement.

Lean your body forward and extend your left leg until your body forms a 'T' shape.

Slowly return to the starting position. This is one rep.

Complete the reps with your left leg and then repeat the same number of reps with the right.

Tip: Keep your back straight throughout the movement and arms parallel to the leg you're standing on.

2. Hamstring curls

Hamstring curls are also known as leg curls and can be performed in two styles - machine leg curls and dumbbell leg curls. This exercise primarily targets the hamstring muscles and also activates the calves.

Equipment required: Leg curl machine or a dumbbell

Intensity: Low to Intermediate

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15-10 reps each

How to do it with a machine:

Place your torso over the seat of the leg curl machine.

Lock your ankles under the padded roller.

Bend your knees to lift the roller upwards to activate your hamstring muscles.

Keep your thighs stable on the cushion area.

Slowly lower your legs to bring back the roller to its starting position. This is one rep.

Tip: Ensure that the resistance you choose on the machine is set to your strength level. Lifting too heavy may cause you discomfort, or even injuries.

You can also perform this exercise at home with a mat and a single dumbbell. Here's how to do it:

Position a dumbbell at the end of your mat in such a way that it is "standing" - that is, with one weighted end on the floor and the other in the air.

Lie down on your stomach on a mat - make sure that the dumbbell is in-between your feet.

You can make a pillow with your hands and rest your forehead on it to get more comfortable.

Now, grab the dumbbell firmly between your feet.

Bend your knees to bring your feet (and the dumbbell) closer to your hips.

Slowly, with a controlled movement, take your feet back towards the floor. This is one rep.

Do not arch your back or lift your head, and remember to breathe throughout this exercise.

Tip: To make the weight more stable, try to rest the weighted portion of the dumbbell on your feet.

3. Stiff-leg deadlift

The stiff-leg deadlift is the best exercise to develop the hamstring muscles. This exercise can build stronger hamstrings very soon if practised with the correct technique.

Equipment required: A pair of dumbbells or barbell

Intensity: Intermediate

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15-10 reps each

How to do it:

Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart.

Grasp a barbell or dumbbells in each hand with an overhand grip.

Pitch your upper body forward keeping your lower body stretched and straight throughout the movement. Your torso should be almost parallel to the floor.

Slowly return to the starting position with stiff legs. This is one rep.

Tip: Do not lock your knees straight and keep them slightly bent.

4. Calf raise

A simple yet effective movement to activate the calf muscles is to just stand on your toes. The calves are small muscle groups that do not require a series of exercises. You can easily get toned calves with this exercise.

Equipment required: Nothing

Intensity: Low

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 20-25 reps each

How to do it:

Stand straight on a step of a staircase, stepper or any raised platform with no support under the heel and feet slightly less than hip-width apart.

If you’re a beginner try to hold onto something to balance yourself.

Raise your heels as much as you can and hold the position for a second or two.

Bring back your heels to the normal level and then a little bit further down as there is no support under your heels.

Slowly get back to the starting position. This is one rep.

Tip: You can add a bit more resistance to the exercise by holding a pair of dumbbells in each hand while doing this exercise.

