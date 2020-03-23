Kia Motors India suspends operations with immediate effect amid coronavirus concerns
Hyderabad: Kia Motors India indefinitely suspended all its operations with immediate effect and the company's manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh and company office premises will stop functioning until further notice in view of the coronavirus concerns, the Korean automaker said in a statement on Monday.
"In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of the spread of COVID-19 and keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all our consumers, employees, workers, partners, and associates pan India, Kia Motors India has decided to suspend all its operations with immediate effect.
With this, the company's manufacturing facility in Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) and company office premises will stop functioning until further notice," it said.
Kia said all its dealerships remain on call and are available to customers for all their requirements via all digital channels and it is also ensuring deliveries are not
delayed for eager customers as well as service requirements are also being attended to, without compromising on strong
safety precautions.
Kia Motors India will continue to closely monitor the situation and ensure the best interests of everyone associated with its operations in the country, it said.
Company will also remain connected with all authorities concerned and administration and will extend all possible cooperation and assistance, as and when required, it
added.
When contacted, Anantapur Collector Ganbdham Chandrudu said the district administration has communicated about the AP government's lockdown orders till March 31.
"They (Kia management) have been intimated about the lockdown and they are complying with it," the official said.
According to him, eight Korean nationals working for the company who have come to the plant during February were also put under home quarantine as a safety measure, though not required.
The facility currently employs 10,000 people.
Kia Motors India's wholesales in February stood at 15,644 units.
The company dispatched 14,024 units of Seltos and 1,620 units of Carnival to dealers last month, Kia Motors India had earlier said in a statement.
Updated Date: Mar 23, 2020 20:03:32 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Kia Motors, Kia Motors India, Manufacturing, NewsTracker
Trending
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus outbreak: List of countries around the world affected by COVID-19; confirmed cases in India rise to 258