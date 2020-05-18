Kerala SSLC, HSLC exams postponed again due to extension of COVID-19 lockdown, to be held in June

The Kerala government has decided to postpone the remaining state SSLC (Class 10) and HSLC (Class 12) board examinations till June.

As per a report by Manorama, the decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The examinations were initially scheduled to be completed in March end but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Last week, Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala, had announced the schedule for pending exams of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC). As per the schedule, SSLC exams were to be held between 26 and 28 May, while Class 12 exams were to be held from 26 to 30 May.

The dates have now been further postponed as the Government of India has extended the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown till 31 May 2020.

The revised dates for Kerala SSLC 2020 and HSLC 2020 examinations have not yet been announced. Students can check the official website for latest update and exam schedule.

As per a report by The Indian Express, three papers of SSLC are left to be conducted. These include mathematics, physics and chemistry. A number of papers of Kerala HSLC 2020 remain to be held as well. More than 4.2 lakh candidates have applied for Kerala SSLC 2020 examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has on Monday announced that it will be conducting the pending Class 10 and Class 12 board examination between 1 to 15 July.

Updated Date: May 18, 2020 15:42:37 IST

