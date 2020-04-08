Kerala HC asks Bar Council for proposal on distribution of funds for advocates’ welfare during coronavirus lockdown
Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the Bar Council of Kerala to file a statement explaining the details of their proposal to distribute funds for the welfare of advocates amid the COVID-19 crisis.
A bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly passed the interim order on a petition filed by Advocates Mohammad Shah and P Abu Siddik and scheduled the matter for further hearing on 15 April.
The petition sought a declaration that the benefit of Legal Benefit Fund is available to all advocates enrolled in the Bar Council of Kerala, including those who are not members of the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund Trust.
The petition also sought a direction to disburse the necessary amount from the Legal Benefit Fund to advocates who are facing hardship due to COVID-19 lockdown.
Advocate CR Syamkumar, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that only half of advocates enrolled with the Bar Council have joined the Welfare Fund Trust. "But, Legal Benefit Fund was created for the benefit of all advocates," Syamkumar submitted.
He told the court that out of the 54,000 advocates who are enrolled in the Bar Council of Kerala, only less than 26,000 advocates have joined the Welfare Trust.
Updated Date: Apr 08, 2020 16:31:49 IST
