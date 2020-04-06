Kerala HC allows cat owner, denied pass by cops to get food for pets, permission to travel during lockdown

The Kerala High Court on Monday said that a cat owner, denied a pass to buy food for his three felines by the police during the 21-day lockdown to tackle the coronavirus, should be allowed to do so and an order would be passed for the same by the end of the day, according to several media reports.

Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chali, conducting a hearing via video conferencing, while allowing the petitioner N Prakash's request to travel to purchase the pet food, said there are well-recognised rights for animals also during this time, Bar&Bench reported.

As per the report, Prakash told the court the cats were being fed biscuits called Meo-Persian, and that they were refusing to eat any vegetarian food he was preparing at home, including rice and sambhar. He further told the court he could not give his pets non-vegetarian food as he was a vegetarian Brahmin.

Live Law reported that Prakash said when his stock of biscuits ran out on 4 April, he applied online for a vehicle pass to travel to a pet hospital in Cochin’s Kadavanthra where the biscuits are available. But the cops rejected his request.

Additional Advocate General Ranjith Thampan during the hearing pointed out that "animal food and fodder" are covered under essential items and that a self-declaration would be sufficient to travel to Cochin, as per the Live Law report.

The bench, however, observed that the petitioner may run into trouble with just a self-declaration since his home is at a considerable distance from the pet hospital. The judges concluded the hearing by saying a general order applicable to similar situations will also be passed.

