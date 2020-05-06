You are here:
Kerala CM announces compulsory quarantine for its residents coming from red zones in other states as 1,80,540 register to return

Asian News International May 06, 2020 08:39 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government on Tuesday announced new quarantine guidelines for those stranded Malayalees coming in from red zones in other states.

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI

"There are some areas in the country where the outbreak is severe. Ten districts/places with the most severe outbreaks have been identified and special attention will be given to those coming from such red zones. Just like for those returning from overseas, they will have to spend a week in government quarantine center and then tested. If they are negative, they will be sent home for a further seven days quarantine. Those positive will be shifted to hospitals for treatment," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He further stated that efforts are being made to arrange special trains to bring back Keralites from far off states. "Students who are stuck in Punjab and Haryana will be brought to Delhi, and from there to Kerala by a train," he said.

"Keralites stranded in other states have started reaching Kerala. So far, 1,80,540 people have registered through Norka website, expressing their desire to return to the state. Of these, 25,410 passes have been issued and 3,363 of them have reached back in the last two days."

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 08:39:45 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Kerala, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Kerala, Kerala Lockdown, Migrant Workers, NewsTracker, Pinarayi Vijayan, Red Zones In Kerala, Thriuvananthapuram

