Kenneth 'Babyface' Eddmonds, celebrated composer-singer, says he and his family have recovered from coronavirus

Press Trust of India Apr 12, 2020 12:58 PM IST

Celebrated music composer-singer Kenneth Babyface' Edmonds has revealed that he and his family tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but have now recovered.

The musician, who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Friday, shared the news on Instagram as he thanked fans and followers for their wishes.

"I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, as did my family. It's an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.

"I'm happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health, Babyface wrote on Instagram.

Stay Home, Stay Safe

The singer joins stars like Tom Hanks, Pink, Idris Elba and more, who have opened up about their COVID-19 diagnosis during the ongoing global pandemic.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 12:58:36 IST

