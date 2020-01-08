Keeping a plant at your work desk may reduce stress and anxiety: Study

A somewhat low-maintenance plant is an extremely common decoration tool when it comes to office cubicles - high up there with personalised calendars and photo frames. And it doesn’t just have aesthetic value.

A small study published in the journal Hortechnology last year suggested that keeping a tiny plant on your work desk reduces overall levels of stress. While the study only consisted of 63 participants, it contributes to a larger literature on the mental health benefits of plants.

The structure of the study

The study participants included 33 men and 30 women, all in non-managerial positions. They worked at a private electronics firm for 8 hours a day, 5 days a week. Their desks consisted of laptops and telephones. While some people’s desks were located near windows, the blinds were drawn shut.

There were two parts to the study - the control and interventional period. For the first part (the control period), which lasted a week, participants took their pulse when they felt fatigued or anxious. Then they would stare intently at their laptop screens for three minutes and record their pulse after that. In the experimental period (which lasted 4 weeks), participants recorded their pulse on the onset of fatigue, but this time they stared at their desk plant for three minutes before taking their pulse again.

The (State-Trait Anxiety Indicator) STAI test was administered twice, once at the beginning of the experimental phase and again after the four weeks. The STAI test measures state anxiety (this is anxiety brought on by more immediate events) and trait anxiety (which looks at overall personality and inclination to anxiety). Along with this test, the respondents gave written responses based on how they were feeling.

Plants may reduce levels of stress at work

The study showed that both pulse and STAI scores decreased significantly during the experimental period, suggesting that the plants were beneficial in lowering stress and boosting mental health. While the sample size is too small and the study doesn’t account for many confounders, some practical advice can be drawn from it.

Momentarily detaching from the grind

While discussing the results, the researchers put forward some theories that may explain why looking intently at a plant may relax you. Your desk is likely to be covered with work-related things on it — deadline post-its, screens, files, cables — and your mind associates effort and commitment with them. However, an object like a plant is calming because of its ability to distract. It is not associated with work and focussing on it provides a momentary escape from the immediate reality of work. Plants are associated with the calming effects of nature, and if you are devoting some time to its upkeep and health, the ameliorative effects may be stronger. This was why the second leg of the study was set for a longer time frame - participants were given time to tend to the plant and study its growth.

It doesn’t cost much to get a plant for your desk, you could even ask your manager to invest in a few for the office. Similarly, other objects that bring a more personal dimension to the workplace can have a soothing effect. This could be photos of your dogs, some inspiring or fun quotes or posters from movies that remind you of your life outside of the 9 to 5.

The researchers cautioned against drawing straightforward conclusions from the study but it still contributes to our understanding of the modern workplace. As we grapple with the complexities of mental health and the various factors that influence it, we can hope that someday the office will be a more hospitable place that contributes to our general wellbeing.

