Karnataka mandates 7-day institutional quarantine of arrivals from 'high prevalence states' as domestic air travel set to resume from tomorrow

Bengaluru: Two days before the resumption of domestic air travel, Karnataka government has issued detailed guidelines for the persons coming from 'high prevalence states' amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The state government has laid down new norms for those coming from other states (including those coming by domestic air flights).

It has been stated that passengers coming from 'high prevalence states' (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh) would be required to undergo a seven-day "institutional quarantine" which will be followed by home quarantine.

The new norms also said that home quarantine of 14 days would be necessary for the passengers coming from other states. "No quarantine for business passengers having a negative test report, obtained within two days prior to the date of travel, from the ICMR approved lab," said the order, detailing the guidelines.

Institutional quarantine for 14 days for members of defence, para-military, Railways, DRDO, ISRO, PSUs in the dedicated guest house or quarantine facility of the concerned organisation. Home quarantine for 14 days in rural areas for those staying in their farmhouses," reads the order.

The new guidelines said that all incoming persons should obtain an e-pass from Karnataka Government's Seva Sindhu portal. Home quarantine for 14 days has been mandated for medical professionals, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation personnel ambulance staff.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to resume domestic flight services from 25 May.

Karnataka's COVID-19 count surges to 1,958 with 216 new cases of the virus reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department in a bulletin on Saturday.

Out of the total number of cases, 1,307 patients are active cases and 608 patients have been discharged. The total number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the state has risen to 42. The bulletin also reports that the death of two COVID-19 positive patients due to a non-COVID reason.

Updated Date: May 24, 2020 08:57:48 IST

