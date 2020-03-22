'Join Janta Curfew to fight COVID-19 menace': Narendra Modi urges everyone to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested people to join the 'Janta Curfew' to make the fight against the coronavirus a success.
Modi had proposed 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"In a few minutes from now, the Janta Curfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
जनता कर्फ्यू शुरू हो रहा है...
मेरी विनती है कि सभी नागरिक इस देशव्यापी अभियान का हिस्सा बनें और कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई को सफल बनाएं।
हमारा संयम और संकल्प इस महामारी को परास्त करके रहेगा। #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/p5onFBSoPB
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020
He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come. "Stay indoors and stay healthy," he said.
Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 09:07:03 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Update In India, India Coronavirus Cases, India Coronavirus Count, Janata Curfew, Janata Curfew Today, Janta Curfew, Janta Curfew Today, Latest Coronavirus News In India, Modi Coronavirus, Narendra Modi, NewsTracker, Pm Modi Latest News, Pm Modi Today
Trending
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread