'Join Janta Curfew to fight COVID-19 menace': Narendra Modi urges everyone to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday requested people to join the 'Janta Curfew' to make the fight against the coronavirus a success.

Modi had proposed 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"In a few minutes from now, the Janta Curfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He said the steps to be taken now will help in the times to come. "Stay indoors and stay healthy," he said.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2020 09:07:03 IST

