Joe Diffie, Grammy award-winning singer, passes away from 'complications of coronavirus'
Joe Diffie, a Grammy award-winning country music singer who had several chart-topping hits in the 1990s, has died of coronavirus. He was 61.
(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)
Diffie's death was announced on his Facebook page, which said he died on Sunday "from complications of coronavirus." His death came just two days after he had announced that he had tested positive for the virus and was receiving medical care.
"My family and I are asking for privacy at this time," he said. "We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic."
Diffie, who was from Oklahoma, had several hit songs during the 1990s including 'Pickup Man', 'Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)' and 'John Deere Green.'
His first album, 'A Thousand Winding Roads', was released in 1990 and including his hit song 'Home.'
Nearly 137,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States and there have been more than 2,400 deaths.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 11:51:14 IST
Tags : Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus In Us, Coronavirus Outbreak, Joe Diffie, Tune In, TuneIn
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India