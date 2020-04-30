JNUEE 2020: NTA extends registration and application dates for Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exam till 15 May

JNUEE 2020 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for registration and submission of application forms for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020 till 15 May.

The date has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the country.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted the notice issued by JNU’s office of the director (admissions) Deepak Gaur regarding the extension.

Along with the notice, JNU VC wrote, “This is for the information of all prospective student applicants that due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the NTA has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNUEE 2020 entrance examinations to 15 May 2020. Wish the best.”

Earlier, the last date to register for JNUEE 2020 was 31 March which was later extended till 30 April due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

This is for the information of all prospective student applicants that due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the NTA has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNU EE 2020 entrance examinations to May 15, 2020. Wish the best. pic.twitter.com/fx9NtRMGoo — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) April 30, 2020

Candidates who have still not registered themselves for JNUEE 2020 can apply by logging onto jnuexams.nta.nic.in. They can also do so by clicking on the direct link to the registration portal here.

Students willing to apply for the exam can check the eligibility criteria and other details by clicking here.

JNU has meanwhile started the mid-semester examination online. The exam will be on till 4 May.

The university will remain shut due to the countrywide lockdown imposed 3 May till to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2020 15:47:23 IST

