JIPMER invites application for 137 posts of professors, associate professors at AIIMS Bibinagar; visit jipmer.edu.in to apply online
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has invited online applications for 137 posts of professors in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar in Telangana.
The vacancies are for professors, additional professors, assistant professors, and associate professors.
To apply for the posts, eligible candidates will have to visit the official website Jipmer.edu.in and go to the link "Apply on-line for faculty posts of AIIMS Bibinagar". To visit directly to the online registration page, candidates can click this link.
Candidates can submit the online application by 12 June 2020 till 5 pm.
Candidates will have to send the hardcopy of submitted online application along with required certificates to the nodal officer of AIIMS Bibinagar by 24 June 2020 till 4.30 pm.
JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Age limit
The upper age limit of candidates applying for the posts of professor and additional professor is 58 years as on 12 June 2020.
The maximum age for candidates applying for the posts of associate professor and assistant professor is 50 years.
There is age relaxation for 3 years for OBC candidates and five years for SC/ST candidates.
JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Application fee
Candidates applying for the posts will have to pay application fee. The fee for UR/OBC/EWS candidates is Rs 1,500, while SC/ST candidates will need to pay Rs 1,200.
PwD candidates are exempted from application fees.
To check the essential qualification, experience required, and other details about the JIPMER recruitment 2020 posts, candidates can click this link.
Updated Date: May 02, 2020 19:37:07 IST
Tags : AIIMS, AIIMS Bibinagar, AIIMS Jobs, JIPMER, JIPMER Recruitment 2020, Medical Job, Professor Jobs, Telangana
