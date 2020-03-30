Jefferies Group CFO Pegerine Broadbent dies from coronavirus complications in New York; toll in US rises to 2,489

Pegerine Broadbent, the chief financial officer of Jefferies Group, died from coronavirus complications on Sunday.

According to a company statement, Broadbent had been the CFO and partner of the company for a dozen of years and had helped build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times.

“The loss of Peg is incredibly personal for us as he was a member of our own extended family,” the statement added.

Broadbent, 56, worked with Morgan Stanley for 16 years before joining the New York-based investment banking firm Jefferies Group LLC in 2007. He is survived by his wife Hayley and five children Sebastian, Grace, Anna, Sophie and Charlie, the statement added.

The company has now appointed Teri Gendron, CFO of Jefferies Financial Group, as the interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer of Jefferies Group LLC.

Coronavirus, that has been termed pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in February, has claimed over 33,000 lives worldwide. More than 7 lakh people have tested positive for the deadly virus.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in China's Wuhan in December last year.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 13:23:42 IST

