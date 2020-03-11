IWF postpones European weightlifting championships to June after coronavirus outbreak
The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) said it postponed the European championship from April to June due to the coronavirus epidemic.
The event, scheduled for 13-21 April in Moscow, will now take place from 13-21 June, it said on Wednesday.
The IWF had already cancelled the world junior weightlifting championship, to have been held in Romania this month, as well as the sport’s Asian and African Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan and Mauritius next month.
The flu-like virus that originated in China late last year has killed more than 4,000 people and infected nearly 120,000 globally, and forced the cancellation or postponement of numerous sporting and other events.
Updated Date: Mar 11, 2020 16:15:09 IST
