ISL 2019-20 final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic
Goa: The upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on Saturday will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.
A statement issued by the league on Thursday read, "Football Sports Development Limited, owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season’s final behind closed doors."
The league organisers said they will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through ISL channels.
The decision was bound to be taken after the sports ministry issued an advisory to all National Sports Federations (NSF) that no public gatherings are permitted for any sporting activity.
"You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family and Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators," the advisory read.
"While the government understands criticality of ranking tournaments and Olympics qualifiers, you would understand that the health of the athletes always takes precedence. Therefore, we would like to request the NSFs to adhere by the WHO guidelines."
There are many confusions amongst the athletes at this moment. Two Advisories are issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for matches abroad and the domestic. There's no restrictions on playing but guidelines to be followed strictly in the larger interest of health. pic.twitter.com/RoohGcsOma
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 12, 2020
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 17:17:12 IST
Tags : ATK, ATK Vs Chennaiyin FC, Chennaiyin FC, Coronavirus, COVID, COVID Update, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, Covid-19 Coronavirus, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Fatorda, Football, Goa, Indian Football, ISL, ISL 2019-20, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, KickingAround
Trending
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Delhi govt declares COVID-19 an 'epidemic', shuts schools, theatres till 31 March; all public places to be disinfected daily
-
Number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka climbs to 4 after 3 new confirmed reports, says Health Minister B Sriramulu
-
Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala; cinema halls shut till 31 March, schools up to Class 7 suspended as infections rise to 12
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in India after third patient tests positive in Delhi; Iran threatens 'use of force' to limit travel as toll rises to 124
-
Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily bars entry to nationals of France, Germany, Spain; suspends visa facilities