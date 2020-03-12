ISL 2019-20 final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC to be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic

Goa: The upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 final between ATK FC and Chennaiyin FC on Saturday will now be played behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

A statement issued by the league on Thursday read, "Football Sports Development Limited, owing to the current preventive measures against COVID-19, has decided to hold the season’s final behind closed doors."

The league organisers said they will soon initiate the process of ticket refunds and an announcement will be made through ISL channels.

The decision was bound to be taken after the sports ministry issued an advisory to all National Sports Federations (NSF) that no public gatherings are permitted for any sporting activity.

"You are advised to adhere to the advisories issued by the Ministry of Health and Family and Welfare and ensure that no public gathering takes place in any sporting event. In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing gathering of people, including spectators," the advisory read.

"While the government understands criticality of ranking tournaments and Olympics qualifiers, you would understand that the health of the athletes always takes precedence. Therefore, we would like to request the NSFs to adhere by the WHO guidelines."

There are many confusions amongst the athletes at this moment. Two Advisories are issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for matches abroad and the domestic. There's no restrictions on playing but guidelines to be followed strictly in the larger interest of health. pic.twitter.com/RoohGcsOma — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 12, 2020

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 17:17:12 IST

