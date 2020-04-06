Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium releases on Disney+Hotstar after being pulled out of theatres

Irrfan Khan's new film Angrezi Medium was recently made available to stream online on Disney+ Hotstar after it had to be pulled out of cinemas because of three-week long nationwide lockdown to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

The actor also took to Twitter to remind his fans and followers about the dramedy's world digital premiere on 6 April.

Angrezi Medium had opened to Rs 4.03 crore and could only make Rs 9.50 crore over the opening weekend before cinemas were announced shut across the country.

In March, producer Dinesh Vijayan had spoken about the film's release on 13 March amid the lockdown. “We had no option as the film had already opened in the UAE-GCC market on Thursday, when the chief minister of Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) announced shutdown of theatres later in the day. Had we known three-four days ago that this would happen, we might have had time to rethink the release, but on Thursday, it was too late to pull back,” he said.

Director Homi Adajania had previously taken to Instagram and said that Angrezi Medium would be re-released in theatres whenever it was safe to do so.

The comedy follows a father's struggle to give his daughter education abroad, despite the many hurdles he faces. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, and Pankaj Tripathi are also part of the cast.

