IP University extends application deadline till 10 June, but keeps 31 May as last day for MBA applications through CAT scores

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has extended the last date for submission of online application forms to 10 June. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

The university has, however, clarified that the deadline for submission of applications for MBA through Common Admission Test (CAT) score is 31 May. For candidates who want to submit application forms for MBA through CAT score, there will be no further extension.

The dates for editing of applications will also be extended by three days. Candidates will be provided an opportunity to make corrections in their forms from 11 June to 13 June.

Those applying for MBA through CAT score will get to edit their applications from 1 June to 3 June.

Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here

According to NDTV, the University has extended dates for filling the applications for the fourth time due to the COVID-19. Earlier, the last date for submitting online application was 25 May.

The university has revised academic calendar for the ongoing session because of the unprecedented situation created due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown to stop its spread. The new academic session will commence from 3 August.

Candidates are advised to visit the varsity’s official website www.ipu.ac.in at regular intervals for any update.

Earlier this month, IP University announced that it would conduct final semester exams from 20 June and intermediate semester exams from 1 July.

According to the Indian Express, it is planning to hold the term-end exams in pen-and-paper mode. But, if the situation does not appear normal by 20 June, the varsity would conduct online exams for the final year and not hold exams for intermediate year students.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 19:43:06 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, IP University Admission 2020, Ip University Counseling 2020, Ip University Courses, Ip University Cut Off 2019, Ip University Form 2020, NewsTracker