International Yoga Day 2020: Studies say yoga not only aids physical fitness but also reduces stress

Practicing yoga is not only good for health and flexibility of human body, but is said to be relaxing for the mind as well. One of the major benefits of yoga that practitioners swear by is linked to the easing of stress and promoting relaxation.

There are multiple studies which point towards the fact that regular practice of yoga decreases the secretion of cortisol, which is the primary stress hormone.

According to a report in CNET, yoga is beneficial for relaxation and stress mainly for two reasons. The stretching of the body during yoga helps relieve physical tension, making people feel less mentally or emotionally tense. Secondly, yoga allows for one to connect to their breathing and learning how to breathe deeper and in sync with movement, which leads to a calmer state of mind.

Also, in a University of South Australia study that saw one hundred and thirty-one volunteers being subjected to mild to moderate levels of stress, study authors found that Yoga was found to be as effective in reducing stress, anxiety and improving health status. Researchers also found that yoga was more effective than relaxation in improving mental health.

The results of the study were published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine.

According to a report in Harvard Health Publishing, a study done at the University of Utah saw 12 yoga practitioners, 14 people with fibromyalgia and 16 healthy volunteers being subjected to painful thumbnail pressure. Study authors found that yoga practitioners had the highest pain tolerance and lowest pain-related brain activity during the MRI. According to the report, yoga is a low-risk, high-yield approach to the improvement of overall health.

International Yoga Day, which is celebrated annually on 21 June aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga. The proposal was first introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th session of the General Assembly. The theme for International Yoga Day 2020 is 'Yoga for Health - Yoga at Home.

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2020 18:33:37 IST

