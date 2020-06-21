International Yoga Day 2020: Here's how asanas like Uttanasana, Savasana help fibromyalgia patients
Yoga has more benefits than one can imagine. Some take it up as a way to become more flexible and others to stay fit. It also plays an important role in the lives of those who are dealing with certain diseases and disorders. This year, on International Yoga Day, let us discuss how yoga can benefit those suffering from fibromyalgia.
What is fibromyalgia?
Fibromyalgia is a complex disease where the chemicals of pain and sleep, ie, serotonin and norepinephrine, are disturbed and as a result, the person has an augmented response to pain. Fatigue, constant pain, headaches, irritable bowel, forgetfulness and irritability all come along with it.
The disease not only affects the patient but also their family members as patients constantly experience low moods and a lack of energy. It is a common problem, faced by millions in the world with an increased predominance in the female population.
Stress is known to be the major trigger for the disease. Since fibromyalgia has no confirmatory test, the diagnosis of this disease depends on the rheumatologist.
Once the disease is diagnosed, both pharmacological, meaning with medicines and non-pharmacological (non-drug) therapies are used to treat/manage it.
Not every patient needs drugs to manage this disease. However, even for those who do need medications, complete recovery cannot be achieved without additional alternative modes of therapy. This is where yoga can play a big role.
Yoga for fibromyalgia
Yoga is a self-care tool that involves muscle relaxation, meditation and deep breathing. Meditation is the first thing which many doctors recommend fibromyalgia patients to start with as it gives them some mental peace and helps them deal with stress and the difficult situations that come with having the disease.
If you have fibromyalgia, it is always best that you take the guidance of yoga teachers to understand which exercise suits your body the best. Considering the pain is at the peak in fibromyalgia, it is recommended that you start slow and keep increasing the time and endurance of exercise as you go.
Some of the asanas which are recommended to fibromyalgia patients are Uttanasana, Setu Bandha Sarvangasana, Bhujangasana and Savasana. These help in deep breathing, stretching of the tender points and relaxation of the muscles.
A few trials that have been conducted to study the role of yoga in fibromyalgia showed a positive result at the end of eight weeks in patients who were adherent to therapy. So, although the effect is slow, it does provide us with a long-term solution. Yoga also helps increase the levels of serotonin and norepinephrine which are lacking in the case of fibromyalgia. This, in turn, improves the quality of sleep.
Fibromyalgia is a disease which needs to be approached early. With/without medications, you should incorporate yoga into your routine as it aims to develop a deep level of understanding of one’s self and body, promotes relaxation and gives one the ability to handle tough situations better.
This article was written by Dr Naval Mendiratta, Consultant, Rheumatology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.
For more information, read our article on Fibromyalgia.
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
Updated Date: Jun 21, 2020 09:31:15 IST
Tags : 21 June 2020 Yoga Day, Benefits Of Yoga, Importance Of Yoga, International Yoga Day, International Yoga Day 2020, International Yoga Day 2020 Celebration, International Yoga Day 2020 In India, International Yoga Day 2020 Theme, International Yoga Day 2020 Venue, International Yoga Day Essay, International Yoga Day Logo, June 21, My Life My Yoga, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reasons For Doing Yoga Every Day, Reuters, What Is Yoga, When Is Yoga Day, Why Is Yoga Important, World Yoga Day, Yog Divas, Yoga Asanas, Yoga At Home, Yoga Benefits, Yoga Day, Yoga Day 2020, Yoga Day 2020 India, Yoga Day 2020 Venue, Yoga Day History, Yoga Day Images, Yoga Day Poster, Yoga Day Quotes, Yoga Poses, Yoga With Family
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Trending
-
International Yoga Day 2020: Narendra Modi says ‘pranayama’ can boost immunity amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
International Yoga Day 2020: Here's how asanas like Uttanasana, Savasana help fibromyalgia patients
-
International Yoga Day 2020: Here's how kundalini yoga and kirtan kriya can help reduce risk of dementia
-
Sexual performance anxiety can lead to major dysfunctions: Here are six ways you can deal with it
-
US study claims low dose radiation therapy could help treat pneumonia in COVID-19 patients; results under peer review
-
COVID-19 immunity: Studies show antibodies against novel coronavirus may last only for two-six months
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 immunity: Studies show antibodies against novel coronavirus may last only for two-six months
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 178 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra, toll rises to 4,128; Centre brings back 156 Indians from Sri Lanka
-
WHO takes back statement saying asymptomatic patients spreading COVID-19 is rare, says they can cause 40 percent of transmissions
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 2,414 new COVID-19 patients recorded in Delhi today; Beijing tests 3.56 lakh residents as cases rise
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Beijing raises COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III; Puducherry govt restricts entry from Chennai
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 1 lakh with 3,493 new infections reported today; toll stands at 3,717