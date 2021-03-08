International Women's Day: Women are particularly susceptible to heart disease, depression, notes Dr Ramakant Panda

Panda — the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai — listed out numerous health risks to which women may be susceptible.

Women are at greater risk than men for a host of diseases and conditions including heart disease and depression, medical expert Dr Ramakant Panda said on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a video shared on Facebook, Panda — the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai — listed out numerous health risks to which women may be susceptible.

Women with diabetes are more likely to develop heart disease than men with diabetes, Panda noted. "Diabetes alters the way you feel pain. This can put you at greater risk of having a silent heart attack — without symptoms," he said.

Also, Panda noted that stress and depression affect women's hearts more than those of men. High blood pressure or diabetes during pregnancy can also increase the mother's long-term risk of high blood pressure and diabetes.

"Smoking is a greater risk factor for heart disease in women than it is in men," Panda further noted.

Low levels of estrogen after menopause pose a significant risk of developing disease, especially due to smaller blood vessels, he remarked.

International Women's Day, marked every year on 8 March, is a global day which celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.