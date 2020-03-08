International Women’s Day 2020 Part 10: 5 Sunday self-care ideas that every woman can adopt

Wake up, do your chores, relax a bit, then panic about Monday and the upcoming week. Whether you’re a working woman or a stay-at-home mom, a twenty-something gal or a salt-and-pepper haired millennial, this is your Sunday reality, isn’t it? But it’s International Women’s Day today, and time for you to take a new resolution to reclaim your Sundays.

Instead of panicking and coming down with the Monday blues on Sunday itself, why not indulge in some self-care? The World Health Organization (WHO) defines self-care as “the ability of individuals, families and communities to promote health, prevent disease, maintain health, and to cope with illness or disability with or without the support of a healthcare provider.”

Taking care of your physical health can promote mental well-being by giving you a sense of independence along with relaxing you. And no, you don’t need to do seriously heavy work like going for tests and checkups on a Sunday. Instead, focus on little things that can bring you a whole lot of joy. So, here are a few self-care ideas you should give a try today - and maybe try to follow every Sunday too.

1. Go on a digital detox

No, you don’t have to stay away from your phone all day long if that’s what you’re worried about. Just stay away from social media and all its toxicity. You’ll be stuck to your phone all through the week anyway, so why not give it up on Sunday mornings to take a book (or your favourite music), a thermos of tea, some snacks to a balcony, window seat or park bench and soak up the sun? Try some digital detox every Sunday and you’re bound to feel refreshed.

2. Try a relaxing foot spa

Summer’s almost here, and it’s time to get those summery sandals and open-toed shoes out. And once you do, why not get your feet ready to don them as well? Your feet go through a lot over the week, so why not pamper them a bit and maintain foot hygiene at the same time as well? Soak your feet in a tub full of warm water, salt and essential oils. Gently exfoliate your feet and give yourself a foot massage. Clean your toenails, clip them and don’t forget to moisturise your feet.

3. Be artsy

Remember how much joy art and crafts brought you when you were a kid? Sunday is the time to relive those moments when you were uninhibited, creative and imagined everything to be possible. Get some paint and splash some colours on to a glass bottle, stones, walls or a boring old bowl. Get some fresh flowers and arrange them if that’s what pleases you. Try a new recipe and plate it up like a work of art. There’s no limit to how you can be artsy. If you’re a mom, involve your kids in the process, too.

4. Deep clean your wardrobe

Okay, so cleaning your wardrobe might feel like a lot of work, but just imagine all the benefits of doing this? An organised wardrobe looks clean, accessible, and quite a happy place too. You won’t worry about finding the right clothes every day through the week if your wardrobe is clean and sorted - imagine what a relief that would be. Instead of holding on to old clothes which you may or may not fit into any more, donate them to someone who actually needs them right now. That will give you the inner happiness charity always does, and help you move on to accept and love yourself as you are right now instead of being stuck in an idea of the golden past.

5. Go for a walk in the park

Being stuck indoors all day is what you do all week in the office, isn’t it? Break the monotony of being indoors on Sundays, and go for a long walk in the park. You’ll get some exercise, sunlight and improve your mood at the same time. If your local park is good and safe, you can also enjoy a little picnic there. Or maybe just carry a flask of coffee, a book, and enjoy some me-time in the midst of nature?

There’s no limit to the things you can do to enjoy yourself on a Sunday, but focusing on self-care is a great way to de-stress and prepare for the coming week. You deserve to relax, not worry about the coming week and refresh yourself completely. Yes, lazy Sundays have become the norm these days, but doesn’t the idea of a self-care Sunday sound more relaxing and appealing?

This is the 10th and final article in our series for International Women's Day 2020.

Read our articles on Women’s Health for more detailed information and tips.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

