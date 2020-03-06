International Weightlifting Federation cancels Asian Championships due to coronavirus outbreak
The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has cancelled next month’s Asian Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 16-25 April event, which was originally set to be held in Kazakhstan but shifted to neighbouring Uzbekistan last month, joins a long list of sporting events hit by the flu-like virus that originated in China late last year.
The tournament schedule on the IWF website on Friday listed the meet in the country's capital Tashkent as cancelled.
More than 98,000 people have been infected by the virus globally and more than 3,300 people have died.
Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 17:07:55 IST
