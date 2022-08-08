In many countries and cultures, open discussions of sex are considered offensive and frowned upon, let alone discussion around women's orgasm and their sexual health

Every year on 8 August, several countries across the world observe International Female Orgasm Day. Established in 2006, the day was first observed in Brazil in the northeast town of Esperantina and was introduced by councillor Arimateio Dantas. The councillor established the day to compensate for the 'sexual debt' he owed his wife. Female Orgasm Day or International Female Orgasm Day is also known as Dia Internacional del Orgasmo Femenino and aims to raise awareness about women's sexual health. It also encourages women to gain more awareness about their bodies. The day provides an opportunity for both men and women alike to learn more about female orgasms.

What started as an unofficial holiday has now become law in Brazil with many countries coming forward to join hands. Studies have revealed that about 58 per cent of women fake orgasms owing to multiple reasons, which range from boredom and tiredness to protecting their partner's feelings.

In many countries and cultures, open discussions of sex are considered offensive and frowned upon, let alone discussion around women's orgasm and their sexual health. The day highlights the need to address a topic that continues to remain taboo.

On the occasion of International Female Orgasm Day, here are some of the health benefits of a healthy sex life:

1. Stronger immune system - According to Healthline, "in a study of immunity in people in romantic relationships, people who had frequent sex (one to two times a week) had more immunoglobulin A (IgA) in their saliva. People who had infrequent sex (less than once a week) had significantly less IgA."

2. Better sleep - A healthy sex life aids in better sleep. The body releases oxytocin, also known as the love or intimacy hormone, as well as endorphins during orgasm. All of these help in better sleep.

3. Better mental health - Sexual activity can provide crucial psychological and emotional benefits to an individual. It can help reduce stress and anxiety as well as increase happiness.

4. Lowers risk of heart attack - An active and healthy sex life is good for the heart. Sex keeps the estrogen and testosterone levels in balance and also is a great way to raise the heart rate.

5. Helps women in improving bladder control - To avoid incontinence, a strong pelvic floor is important for women, and good sex offers a great workout for your pelvic floor muscles.

