The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on 26 June every year with the aim to create awareness about issues related to drugs and strengthening action and cooperation in order to make the world free of drug abuse.

Across the world, many individuals, organisations and communities come together every year on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to inform people about the problems faced by society due to illegal drugs.

Every year, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) prepares the World Drug Report which contains factual data and statistics to address the current drug problem.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 theme

The theme this year is "Share Facts On Drugs, Save Lives". The theme promotes combating misinformation and sharing drugs-related facts as well as solutions for treatment to fight against the problem all over the world.

It aims to accomplish a vision of health for all based on science and highlights important statistics from the yearly World Drug Report.

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021 history

The General Assembly, on 7 December, 1987, decided to mark 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by resolution 42/112. The assembly made the decision to observe this day as an expression of its resolution to make the international society free of drug abuse.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, people are now more aware of their health, protective measures to stay fit, and safeguarding each other. Amid the pandemic, a sense of solidarity and need to ensure health care for everyone continues to rise.

Every individual should try to do their part by knowing and sharing genuine facts along with their solutions. They can combat misinformation by sharing information only from verified sources like UNODC.