Infused or detox water: Are there any health benefits or is it just a fad?

Nowadays, some fancier restaurants jazz up even the water they serve. Ask for hydration and you’ll get a jug with herbs or citrus fruits floating at the bottom. The taste, of course, is subjective, some say it feels more refreshing than plain old water and others will say that the water feels tainted.

What is infused water and what are the claimed health benefits?

Like it or not, water infusions or ‘detox’ water is probably here to stay. Infused water can be made easily - the idea is to let fruits, vegetables or herbs (the choice is yours and you can mix anything) sit in the water until the flavours can get diffused. There is no need to blend or juice the ingredients, they need to simply be immersed overnight.

Some of the most common variations you’ll come across are cucumber and lemon water, ginger-mint water, and mango, pineapple and lemon water. These ingredients are easily available and just need to be chopped and put into a jug or bottle of water. The longer they remain infused, the stronger the flavour.

Depending on the particular infusion, enthusiasts claim that infused water can conduct a ‘full body detox’, balance the body’s pH, assist in weight loss and improve one’s complexion, digestion and metabolic rate. Since some of them contain fruits, the health benefits of vitamin C are often associated with infused water as well.

Is there any truth to the health claims?

Most of the health benefits that are claimed can be attributed simply to the water you are drinking. Adequate water intake keeps the body hydrated, allows minerals and vitamins to get absorbed, aids in digestion, ensures proper functioning of vital organs and is absolutely vital to health. The ‘detoxing’ occurs naturally when you’re drinking enough water. This also explains the beauty benefits like clear skin as water helps flush out the toxins present in your body.

Water is, in fact, known to aid weight loss as well. It has been known to suppress cravings, improve metabolism and thereby, cut excess weight. The infusions hardly play a role here - other than maybe helping you drink more water.

As for balancing the pH of your body, there is no evidence that any food or product can do that. Since you are not consuming the fruits, vegetables, or herbs directly or entirely, you are likely to be receiving only a minimal quantity of beneficial vitamins and minerals.

Despite all this, should you have water infusions?

There is nothing harmful about drinking infused water at all. Water is the main ingredient here and you should be having two litres of it in a day. If you find that goal easier to reach with refreshing and tasty infusions then, by all means, go ahead. The idea is for you to get sufficient water in your system - as long as the water is not contaminated or laden with unnecessary calories, you can get your fix in any way you find fit. You can think of it as an artsy touch to a boring ritual.

