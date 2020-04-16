IndusInd Bank pledges Rs 30 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts; provides PPE to medical officials
Mumbai: Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Thursday said it has committed Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 relief efforts.
The bank did not specify if it is contributing to any corpus like the PM CARES Fund and limited itself to saying that it is working with both the Central and state governments to fight the pandemic.
It can be noted that a slew of corporates and banks have announced help to the relief efforts since the outbreak last month.
IndusInd Bank said it has supplied relief materials such as face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves to the affected areas and is also working on facilitating personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical officials on duty.
It has also been given a mandate of opening an account towards the collection of contributions towards Prime Minister''s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), an official statement said.
Meanwhile, Edelgive Foundation headed by Vidya Shah has also made a pledge to spend Rs 10 crore through NGOs working with vulnerable communities in the June quarter.
The foundation has already helped develop the Common Charter for Indian Donor and Philanthropic Community as a founding member.
This common platform for action on Covid-19 is developed jointly by Shah, Rohini Nilekani of Arghyam, Rishad Premji of Wipro, Amitabh Behar of Oxfam India and Ford Foundation.
Its parent Edelweiss Group has already committed Rs 2.5 crore to the PM CARES Fund and to the Chief Minister''s Office in Maharashtra for the same efforts.
Updated Date: Apr 16, 2020 18:06:04 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, IndusInd Bank, NewsTracker, PM CARES Fund
Trending
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 15: 170 districts classified as hotspots, 1,076 new cases, spitting in public now illegal
-
2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 14: 1,211 new cases, UP gets approval for pool testing, SC limits free testing by private labs
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 14: Nearly 2 million cases, Russia braces for impact, China approves 2 more vaccines for clinical trials
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh sees 20% drop in property prices
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Jaipur worst-hit in Rajasthan with district reporting 83 of 108 new cases; state's tally climbs to 1,005, toll at 11
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: Analysts flag economic growth concerns post-lockdown extension