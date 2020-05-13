Indore administration says coronavirus lockdown likely to be extended in district till 31 May; 2,107 cases recorded so far
Indore: The current lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, which has so far recorded 2,107 COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths, looks set to be extended at least till 31 May, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The third phase of the coronavirus-induced national lockdown will remain in force till 17 May.
"In view of the COVID-19 situation, we will take an appropriate decision by holding discussions with public representatives and others to extend the lockdown beyond May 17," Indore district collector Manish Singh told reporters.
He said that people should be mentally prepared that the lockdown can be extended till May 31 in the district.
Singh also informed that commercial and industrial activities are being restored in Indore, the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh.
"We have so far allowed about 350 industrial units in the rural areas of the district to resume production. In addition, works in plants of flour, pulses, edible oils, spices etc. also resumed," he said.
The first coronavirus outbreak in Indore district was reported on March 24.
Updated Date: May 13, 2020 21:39:29 IST
