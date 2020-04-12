India’s second free drive-through coronavirus testing facility launches in Gururgam; confirmed cases in Haryana at 177
Gurugram: A drive-through sample collection centre has been set up in Gurugram to make COVID-19 testing easier for residents.
Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Vinay Pratap Singh, told reporters that the screening for suspected patients can be conducted free of cost for all suspected patients at the drive-through sample collection centres without any hassles.
"One can apply for the test by filling details online. The patient can reach the spot by driving himself/herself or can be accompanied by another person. It takes about 1-2 minutes to collect nasal or throat swab and the reports will be given online in no time. It is, however, compulsory for those who want to be tested for COVID-19 to obtain a prescription from a registered medical practitioner," Singh said on Saturday.
The facility has been established in collaboration with the Healthians testing group at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram. Singh also informed that there are plans to open more such drive-through centres in the city in the coming days.
Earlier this week, India's first drive-through COVID-19 test site was operationalised in west Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 7,703, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on 11 April. As per a notification by the ICMR at 9 pm on Saturday, a total of 1,79,374 samples from 1,64,773 individuals have been tested.
From among 17,143 samples reported on Saturday, 600 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. According to the ICMR, the total figure includes those confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 09:20:15 IST
