India's COVID-19 epicentre: Three lockdowns later, Maharashtra accounts for 34.5% of nation's confirmed cases, its worst recovery rate
When India announced the first lockdown on 25 March, the nation had seen a total of under 700 cases, of which Maharashtra accounted for a little over 100. At the same time, India reported 11 deaths, of which two were from Maharashtra.
Flash-forward seven weeks and the Uddhav Thackeray-ruled state's figures make for dismal reading. The chief minister was among those to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a lockdown extension (the fourth edition got underway today) and will be hoping things begin to look better at the end of it.
As it stands, 34.5 percent of India's COVID-19 positive cases and almost 40 percent of India's coronavirus-related deaths are from Maharashtra. The state also has the country's lowest (in terms of states that have recorded over 100 positive cases) recovery rate at 23.3 percent.
Updated Date: May 18, 2020 15:09:19 IST
