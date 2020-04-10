IndianOil steps up initiatives to augment LPG supply; company appeals to people to not resort to panic booking
Chennai: IndianOil Corporation on Friday said it was fully geared up to meet the additional demand for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The oil major has tied up with additional imports for April and May to the tune of over 50 percent normal imports to ensure uninterrupted supply of bulk LPG.
IndianOil is taking steps to increase LPG production in its major refineries by optimising operations, improving LPG yield in LPG producing units, IndianOil said in a statement.
The company''s bottling units were working on extending hours to meet the growing demand, IndianOil said adding the transport infrastructure was also optimised for quick turnaround of cylinders.
Giving some numbers, the company said it had delivered more than 3.38 crore LPG cylinders in the last 15 days since the lockdown, which is 26 lakh cylinders every single working day.
The oil major appealed to people not to resort to panic- booking of LPG cylinders and suggested they can also book through online portal to avoid cash handling and man-to-man contact, it said.
Updated Date: Apr 10, 2020 20:51:22 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Lockdown, LPG, NewsTracker, Oil Major
