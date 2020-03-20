Indian-origin researcher part of Canadian team who isolated coronavirus strain; move will help world find treatment, vaccine
A person of India origin was part of a group of researchers responsible for isolating the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the viral agent that has been causing the COVID-19 disease.
Arinjay Banerjee, a postdoctoral researcher at McMaster University, was included in a team of Canadian scientists that managed to culture the SARS-CoV-2 using samples extracted from two coronavirus patients in a containment facility.
Banerjee’s team had members, both from the Sunnybrook Research Institute, McMaster University and the University of Toronto.
A press release by the Sunnybrook Research Institute said that the isolated virus will help researchers in Canada and across the world develop "better diagnostic testing, treatments, and vaccines, and gain a better understanding of SARS-CoV-2 biology, evolution and clinical shedding."
"Now that we have isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus, we can share this with other researchers and continue this teamwork," Banerjee said. He has research interests in infections, immunology, virology and molecular biology.
Dr Samira Mubareka, microbiologist at Sunnybrook, added that scientists needed “key tools” in order to develop solutions for the pandemic.
"While the immediate response is crucial, longer-term solutions come from essential research into this novel virus," Mubareka said.
The viral outbreak of novel coronavirus has infected more than 250,000 people across the world and killed over 8,500 by now. People in 166 countries have been diagnosed with the COVID-19.
Updated Date: Mar 20, 2020 23:04:02 IST
Tags : Arinjay Banerjee, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Indian Origin, Pandemic
Trending
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
-
World Sleep day 2020: Five common sleeping problems and how to identify them
-
World Kidney Day 2020: Six ways to keep your kidneys healthy
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
-
Coronavirus outbreak LIVE Updates: FIR filed against Kanika Kapoor for 'violating' self-isolation, says report; UP govt also to take action against singer
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi Police to prohibit assembly for protests or social events till 31 March in bid to curb COVID-19 spread
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000