Indian-origin heart surgeon at Cardiff hospital dies of COVID-19; colleagues say 62-year-old was dedicated to his profession

Indian-origin heart surgeon Jitendra Rathod has died in an intensive care unit in Wales after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old medical practitioner and father of two passed away at the University Hospital of Wales on Monday.

The Cardiff and Vale University Health Board issued a statement on his death writing that the Associate Specialist in Cardio-thoracic Surgery had worked in the department since the mid-1900s and came back to UHW following a brief stint outside the UK.

“He was an incredibly dedicated surgeon who cared deeply for his patients," they wrote, adding that he was well-liked and greatly respected by everyone.

Dr Jitendra Rathod is survived by his wife and two sons.

The news comes amidst reports of Prime Minister Boris Johnson having being sent to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Earlier, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, had also tested positive for coronavirus, but recovered. In a video address shared by Clarence House, the Prince said although he had recovered, he was still in a state of social distance and general isolation.

The number of people who have died of coronavirus in the United Kingdom is close to 6,000. Over 50,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 in the country.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 18:13:00 IST

