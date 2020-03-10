India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal dons mask en route Dharamshala for first ODI amidst coronavirus concerns

Dharamshala: It's not only the South African players but also their Indian counterparts who are taking precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus outbreak as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wore a mask at the Delhi airport on way to Dharamshala for the first ODI.

Chahal posted a picture of him wearing a mask at the airport on his Twitter handle.

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rises in India, South Africa head coach Mark Boucher has said that his players could avoid the customary handshakes during their stay in the country.

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that's concern, it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it's a way to stop anything from happening to our guys," Boucher had told the media during his pre-departure press conference on Monday.

"I think it's out of respect for players around you and not to pass on something that you might have."

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India have gone past 40.

South Africa have also come with a medical team to advise the players about the dos and don'ts during their tour to India.

The first ODI will played in Dharamsala on 12 March, followed by matches in Lucknow ( 15 March) and Kolkata (18 March).

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 22:10:02 IST

