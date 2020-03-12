India vs South Africa: Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs likely to be held behind closed doors due to coronavirus pandemic

New Delhi: The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa are likely to be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the dreaded novel coronavirus pandemic.

The matches are scheduled to be held on 15 March (Lucknow) and 18 March (Kolkata).

The sports ministry has issued an advisory that in case it's unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering.

"The BCCI is in receipt of the sports ministry's advisory. Obviously, if we are advised to avoid large gatherings, we will have to abide by it," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Updated Date: Mar 12, 2020 17:49:30 IST

