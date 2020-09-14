India sees 92,071 new infections in 24 hours, tally crosses 48 lakh; Manish Sisodia isolates self after positive test

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met on Monday for the Monsoon Session under unusual circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the two Houses convening in separate shifts, and strict physical distancing being maintained.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, the Union health ministry said, adding that over 37.8 lakh people have recuperated so far, taking the national recovery rate to 78 percent on Monday.

The total coronavirus caseload mounted to 48,46,427, while the toll climbed to 79,722, with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.64 percent, the ministry said.

The tally of total cases includes 9,86,598 active cases, and 37,80,107 people cured patients, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,72,39,428 samples have been tested up to 13 September with 9,78,500 samples being tested on Sunday.

The Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, put India in the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus patients at 37,80,107, followed by Brazil at 37,23,206 patients and the US at 24,51,406 patients.

According to data, 19,625,959 people around the world have recovered from the coronavirus while the total number of COVID-19 cases across the world stands at 29,006,033, and the total number of deaths reported globally stands at 9,24,105.

Meanwhile, health minister Harsh Vardhan said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that the Centre's "timely decisions", including imposing a nationwide lockdown, helped in preventing at least 37,000 deaths and spared between 14 and 29 lakh people from being infected.

Presenting his statement on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, which began amid stringent precautionary protocols, Vardhan also highlighted measures taken by the Centre to curb the spread of the pandemic.

He added that in India, about 92 percent of the reported infected patients have mild symptoms, while oxygen therapy was required in 5.8 percent cases and intensive care in 1.7 percent cases.

"I wish to inform this House that the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent spread of the COVID in India," he said, adding that he was "daily reviewing the situation."

Manish Sisodia tests COVID-19 positive

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation.

PTI quoted sources as saying that over the past few days, he visited the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, met health minister Satyendra Jain and held meetings with education department officials.

"Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old AAP leader did not attend the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

"He (Sisodia) was regularly coming to the Delhi Secretariat and attending meetings with education department officials. They will be getting tested in the next couple of days," a source told PTI.

Sisodia had also visited the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Tilak Nagar and Hari Nagar in the past few days, the report said.

The report added that most employees posted at the chief minister and deputy chief minister's offices underwent COVID-19 tests at a temporary facility at the Delhi Assembly before the commencement of one-day special session.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain asserted that the COVID-19 situation will soon be under control and people should not panic. He also claimed that the Delhi government was the "first in the world" to start home isolation of coronavirus patients.

"The COVID-19 situation will be soon under control. We are testing more than 60,000 people every day. There is no need to panic, but people should be cautious and use face mask and follow other measures to prevent spread of the virus," Jain said while addressing a one-day session of the Delhi Assembly.

"We learnt from wherever we could in the fight against coronavirus and maintained transparency. Delhi government was the first in the world to start home isolation. We started use of pulse oximeters. I want to clarify that the treatment of corona in government hospitals is in no way less better than in private hospitals."

Gyms in the National Capital opened on Monday after a gap of five months.

Thermal screening, limited entry, regular sanitisation of equipment are some of the precautions that are being followed by gym owners as they resume operations.

In an order issued late on Sunday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said gymnasiums and yoga institutes were permitted to reopen, except in the containment zones, with immediate effect.

State-wise deaths

Of the 1,136 fresh deaths, 416 were reported from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 80 from Uttar Pradesh, 74 from Tamil Nadu, 68 from Punjab, 66 from Andhra Pradesh, 58 from West Bengal, 34 from Madhya Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 19 from Haryana, 16 each from Assam and Chhattisgarh, 15 each from Puducherry, Rajasthan and Gujarat, 14 each from Kerala, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir and 13 each from Jharkhand and Telangana.

Twelve fatalities were reported from Uttarakhand, 10 from Odisha, six from Tripura, four each from Goa and Himachal Pradesh, three from Sikkim while Chandigarh, Ladakh, Manipur and Meghalaya have registered one fatality each.

Of the total 79,722 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 29,531, followed by 8,381 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 7,265 in Karnataka, 4,912 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,744 in Delhi, 4,429 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,945 in West Bengal, 3,210 in Gujarat and 2,356 in Punjab.

So far, 1,762 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,236 in Rajasthan, 975 in Haryana, 974 in Telangana, 878 in Jammu and Kashmir, 822 in Bihar, 626 in Odisha, 555 each in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 469 in Assam, 439 in Kerala and 414 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 385 fatalities, Goa 290, Tripura 200, Chandigarh 93, Himachal Pradesh 77, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 51, Manipur 46, Ladakh 40, Meghalaya 26, Sikkim 14, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh 10, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The health ministry said more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.