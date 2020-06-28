India reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth consecutive day; more vigilance needed as curbs are eased, says Modi

The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 COVID-19 infections from 1 June till date as lockdown restrictions were eased.

India's coronavirus case count mounted to 5,28,859 on Sunday with a spike of nearly 20,000 cases in a day and the toll rose to 16,095 with 410 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, said the Union health ministry.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh announced a door-to-door survey, joining several states and UTs which have opted for the exercise in their efforts to check the surge.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government extended the lockdown in the state till 15 July.

The Union health ministry's data updated at 8 am showed 19,906 new cases, while 410 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to news agency PTI, this is the fifth consecutive day that India has added more than 15,000 coronavirus infections to its tally. The country saw a surge of 3,38,324 infections from 1 June till date as lockdown restrictions were eased.

Of the 410 new deaths reported till Sunday morning, 167 were in Maharashtra, 68 in Tamil Nadu, 66 in Delhi, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 18 in Gujarat, 13 in West Bengal, 11 each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, nine in Andhra Pradesh, seven in Haryana, six each in Punjab and Telangana, four in Madhya Pradesh, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Bihar, Odisha and Puducherry.

Of the total 16,095 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra has reported the highest with 7,273 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,558 deaths, Gujarat with 1,789, Tamil Nadu with 1,025, Uttar Pradesh with 649, West Bengal with 629, Madhya Pradesh with 550, Rajasthan with 391 and Telangana with 243 deaths.

Maharashtra continues to lead the case count with 1,59,133, followed by Delhi at 80,188, Tamil Nadu at 78,335, Gujarat at 30,709, Uttar Pradesh at 21,549, Rajasthan at 16,944 and West Bengal at 16,711, according to the ministry data. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 13,436 in Telangana, 13,427 in Haryana, 12,965 in Madhya Pradesh, 12,285 in Andhra Pradesh and 11,923 in Karnataka.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 7,839 cases are being reassigned to states.

Recoveries exceed actives cases by more than one lakh

The number of active cases stands at 2,03,051, while 3,09,712 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data.

The Centre noted that recoveries now exceed active COVID-19 cases by over one lakh, stressing that "proactive steps" taken by it along with the states and Union Territories are showing "encouraging results".

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 82,27,802 samples have been tested up to 27 June and 2,31,095 samples have been tested on Saturday.

India now has 1,036 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID-19. This includes 749 in the government sector and 287 private labs, said the health ministry in a statement.

More vigilance required as curbs are eased, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country will have to focus on defeating coronavirus and bolstering the economy as it begins to "unlock". India has always transformed adversities into stepping stones to success and this year won't be different, PTI quoted him as saying.

He said people have to remain more vigilant compared to the lockdown period. "Always remember, if you do not wear a mask, do not observe the two-yard social distancing norms or do not take other precautions, you are putting others at risk besides yourselves, especially the elderly and children at home," he cautioned in his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address.

Restrictions in Maharashtra to continue beyond 30 June

Along the same lines, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the restrictions in the state will continue even after 30 June as the crisis is not over. "Even if I am not using the term lockdown, do not misunderstand and lower your guard. In fact, we need to show more stringent discipline," he said.

"We can't leave this war halfway in this final phase. I am sure that you will continue to cooperate with the government to ensure that lockdown is not reimposed," he said in a televised address.

The unlock process, dubbed "Mission Begin Again" by the state government, is being gradually implemented to put the economy back on track, Thackeray said.

The state reported the biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626. The state also reported deaths of 156 coronavirus positive patients, due to which the number of victims grew to 7,429.

In Mumbai, police urged the city residents not to move beyond a two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise or visiting shops and salons. Movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies, a senior police official said, adding that movement outside this radius for shopping is strictly prohibited.

With the further easing of coronavirus-induced curbs in the state, some salons opened in Mumbai on Sunday after a gap of three months while many remained closed due to lack of workforce.

Thackeray also said the 'Chase the Virus' initiative, which was launched on 27 May, received good results in worst-hit Mumbai and will now be expanded to other parts of the state. As part of the campaign, 15 close contacts of a COVID-19 patient will be compulsorily kept in institutional quarantine.

Manipur extends lockdown till 15 July

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh announced that the government has decided to extend lockdown for another 15 days — from 1 July to 15 July, reported ANI. According to AIR News Imphal, the chief minister said that inter-district buses would be allowed to operate from 1 July with all guidelines and SOPs. No other public transport system will be allowed during this period, he said.

We have decided to extend the lockdown in Manipur for another 15 days from 1st-15th July: State Chief Minister N Biren Singh pic.twitter.com/g17Gt63uZi — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao held a meeting with Health Minister E Rajender and officials as the number of infections in the state rose to 14,419 and the toll reached 247. The Telangana government said that a strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 cases in the city following a sharp rise in infections, including a proposal to reimpose a lockdown in Hyderabad, would soon be finalised.

Rao said the government would examine all relevant issues and take a necessary decision as several issues have to be considered if it decides to re-impose lockdown in GHMC limits. "If lockdown is imposed, it should be implemented strictly and totally. There should be a day-long curfew with one or two hour relaxation to buy the essentials," a press release quoted him as having said.

In Delhi, where the case count crossed 83,000 with 2,889 fresh cases, the number of containment zones went up from 218 to 417 after a re-mapping of such areas under a revised strategy. As part of a massive house-to house survey to limit the spread of the contagion, around. 2.45 lakh people have been screened.

"We have screened around two lakh people for COVID-19 in house-to-house survey being conducted across the city. Also, 45,000 people have been screened in COVID-19 containment zones," an official told PTI.

In an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, Home Minister Amit Shah said there was no community transmission in Delhi and said that 30,000 hospital beds would be made available by end of June.

The National Capital has so far reported 2,623 fatalities with 65 being recorded on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh announce surveys

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh said they will also conduct house-to-house survey like Delhi, Goa, Odisha and Jharkhand in an attempt to increase surveillance.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said the state will launch a large-scale campaign from Meerut division in July, where house-to-house survey will be undertaken similar to the pulse polio immunisation. "It will be carried out in containment and non-containment zones," he said.

The toll due to viral infection in the state reached 660 with 11 more fatalities, while the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 22,147 after 606 fresh infections were reported on Sunday, Prasad said.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13,186 and the toll touched 557, the state government said it will launch a 'Kill Corona' campaign from 1 July to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Under the campaign, door-to-door survey will be conducted and tests would also be done on citizens for other diseases as well, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said during a virtual review meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic

Chouhan said during the 15-day campaign, 2.5 lakh tests will be carried out and 15,000 to 20,000 samples would be collected daily, according to a press release.

Karnataka saw a record rise of 1,267 cases, of which 783 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. The Bengaluru Police said criminal cases will be filed against those flouting face mask and social distancing rules and people can call police in case someone refuses to follow the COVID-19 preventive norms in the city,

While police and civic body officials will patrol city roads and enforce the mask rule and social distancing, the public can also do their bit and ask every other person to follow them, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said in a series of tweets as the government stepped up efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Among others, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Goa on Sunday reported an increase in cases and fatalities.

Global cases cross 10 million

The global coronavirus cases exceeded 10 million on Sunday according to a Reuters tally, marking a grim milestone in the spread of the respiratory disease that has so far killed almost half a million people in seven months.

The figure is roughly double the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organisation. while the number of fatalities — more than 497,000 fatalities— is roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.

The milestone comes as many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns while making extensive alterations to work and social life that could last until a vaccine is available.

Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns.

The first cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed on 10 January in Wuhan in China, before infections and fatalities surged in Europe, then the United States, and later Russia.

With inputs from agencies