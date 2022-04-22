India reports 2,451 new COVID-19 cases, 54 deaths in a single day; positivity rate up at 0.55%

India has been witnessing slight rise in COVID-19 cases over the last few days, The country now has 14,241 active cases of coronavirus

India has reported 2,451 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday morning. The daily positivity rate was marginally higher at 0.55 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 per cent.

The new cases are marginally higher than Thursday. The health ministry informed that the country logged 2,380 fresh infections of COVID-19 on 21 April, 2022.

After the new cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 infections has risen to 4,30,52,425. There are now 14,241 active COVID-19 cases in the country. Active cases stand at 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

Notably, an increase of 808 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 1,589 patients have recovered from COVID-19, this has increased total recoveries to 4,25,16,068. Recovery rate of the country is now at 98.75 per cent.

The country reported 54 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative casualties due to the coronavirus has have now climber to 5,22,116.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,48,939 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country on Thursday. So far, a total of 83,38,25,991 samples have been tested for the virus across India.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in India was started on 16 January, 2021. Since then, more than 187.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

As per the health ministry data, 18,03,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in India the last 24 hours.

