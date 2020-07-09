India reports 22,752 coronavirus cases, 482 deaths in 24 hours; Bengal prepares for lockdown from tomorrow

The total number of COVID-19 infections across the country rose to 7,42,717 on Wednesday while the number of fatalities reached 20,642, the health ministry said

India's coronavirus cases rose by 22,752 in 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the country to 7,42,717 on Wednesday. The toll rose to 20,642 with 482 new single-day casualties, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total tally of cases includes 2,64,944 active cases and 4,56,830 recoveries. The ministry also said that the recovery rate stands at 61.53 percent currently.

Officials in the ministry also said that during the last 24 hours, 2,62,679 samples have been tested of which more than 53,000 samples have been tested in private labs. The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,04,73,771.

Kerala, Bengal, MP and Karnataka report highest single-day spike in cases

With a jump of 301 coronavirus cases in Kerala on Wednesday, the state recorded the highest single-day rise in cases. Reports said that of the new infections, 90 were through local transmission.

West Bengal also witnessed its highest jump in cases with 986 new infections in the last 24 hours. The state also recorded 23 deaths. According to data from the state health department, there are 7,705 total active cases in West Bengal.

This spike in cases comes a day ahead of the enforcement of a "strict" lockdown imposed by the Mamata Banerjee government in the containment zones of the state. "Since Wednesday morning, people queued up before local shops, wholesale grocery chains and hypermarkets like Spencer's, More, METRO Cash & Carry, etc, to stock daily essentials," News18 reported.

"This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide next course of action on lockdown," Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

Karnataka was also among the states that registered a record rise in cases on Wednesday with 2,062 testing positive for the virus and a record 54 fatalities. The total number of cases rose to 28,877 and the toll to 470 in the state.

Madhya Pradesh reported 409 new cases with which the total number of cases rose to 16,036.

Congress' Sushmita Dev tests COVID-19 positive

All India Mahila Congress president and former Assam MP Sushmita Dev tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Dev announced the test result in a tweet, and said that she was asymptomatic.

"My report as signed by Department of Microbiology, Silchar Medical College, Cachar, Assam says I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic as of now. I thank everyone for their concern and calls," she said.

Hemant Soren in home quarantine

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence on Wednesday after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Soren had recently come in contact with state minister Mithilesh Thakur who has tested positive for COVID-19. Soren also urged staff members of the Chief Minister's Office to go into home quarantine.

The chief minister's samples were to be tested during the day, PTI reported.

UP govt to undertake cleanliness drive to curb COVID-19

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a three-day special cleanliness campaign to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection and other communicable diseases.

"The three-day special cleanliness campaign will be organised on 10, 11, and 12 July in villages and urban areas,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said after chairing a meeting of senior officials, PTI reported.

The campaign will be organised in coordination with the departments of urban development, rural development, panchayati raj and other institutions, the report added.

The UP chief minister also directed that special attention should be given to social distancing during the campaign.

As part of the campaign, anti-larval chemicals will be sprayed in all districts of the state and fogging will also be done. The chief minister also stressed on cleaning of water tanks, and said public toilets must be constructed in rural areas on a priority basis.

He added that COVID-19 testing capacity should be increased to 35,000 tests per day.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths

Maharashtra reported 6,603 new coronavirus cases and 198 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,23,724 and toll to 9,448. Of the total new cases, 1,347 cases were from Mumbai. Three new cases were reported in the city's Dharavi area on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Police reported 278 COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 48 hours, taking active cases in the force to 1,113 and death toll to 71.

Tamil Nadu — the second worst-affected state from COVID-19 — has a total of 1,22,350 cases and 1,700 deaths due to coronavirus.

The state reported 64 deaths and 3,756 new COVID-19 positive cases today. There are 46,480 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

Delhi recorded a total of 1,02,831 COVID-19 cases including 3,165 deaths.

Three new COVID19 positive cases were reported in Mizoram; the total number of cases in the state stands at 201 including 58 active cases and 143 cured/discharged.

A total of 749 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, the state health department said. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches 13,274, including 9,338 recovered cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. Active cases in the state stood at 9,980.

A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Seventeen personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 166 in the force. A total of 282 personnel have recovered from the disease.

Rajasthan recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths till 8.30 pm, taking the total number of cases to 16,036 and deaths to 629. The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,420.

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,435 including 793 recoveries.

According to the Union health ministry, Assam has reported 12,522 COVID-19 cases including 4,179 active cases, 8,329 recovered and 14 deaths so far. Gujarat has reported 37,550 cases including 8,853 active cases, 26,720 recovered and 1,977 deaths.

A total of 1,062 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the state government.

Americans face testing delays as virus surges

Four months, 3o lakh confirmed infections and over 1,30,000 deaths into the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Americans confronted with an alarming resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites in the summer heat or are getting turned away, while others are going a week or more without receiving a diagnosis, AP reported on Wednesday.

Some sites are running out of kits, while labs are reporting shortages of materials and workers to process the swabs, the news agency added.

Some frustrated Americans are left to wonder why the US can’t seem to get its act together, especially after it was given fair warning as the virus wreaked havoc in China and then Italy, Spain and New York.

In an especially alarming indicator, the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus is on the rise across nearly the entire country, hitting almost 27 percent in Arizona, 19 percent in Florida and 17 percent in South Carolina, the report added.

